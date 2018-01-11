We're following breaking news from Kemah Boardwalk, where a partial evacuation has been ordered after some high transmission power lines fell into Clear Creek Channel.The Kemah Volunteer Fire Department said they have no reports of injuries, but that they are clearing people from part of the Boardwalk to ensure everyone's safety.Firefighters said the power lines are still active in the channel, and obviously that could pose some risks to those who are there enjoying the restaurants and attractions.Centerpoint Energy crews are headed to the scene, according to the Kemah fire chief.We were not told what caused those power lines to fall.