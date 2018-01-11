TECHNOLOGY

Most PCs expected to get slower due to chip flaw fix

The next time your computer wants to update, you should probably let it.

Microsoft is issuing a new update that fixes vulnerabilities revealed by chip-makers last week.

Nicknamed "Spectre" and :"Meltdown," the security holes could allow hackers access to your files.

Microsoft's update closes that gap, but it also slows down your machine. The company says Windows 10 users shouldn't notice much of a difference.

Apple is also planning an update for its computers and promises the slowdown will not be noticeable.

Google is also set to announce a patch for devices running Android.


