Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Eldridge / West Oaks, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Eldridge / West Oaks are hovering around $900 (compared to a $1,100 average for Houston). But how does the low-end pricing on an Eldridge / West Oaks rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

12850 Whittington Dr., #5265




Listed at $585 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 12850 Whittington Dr., is 35 percent less than the $900 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Eldridge / West Oaks. The unit has a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting and a patio. The building offers outdoor space, among other things. (See the complete listing here.)

13103 Ashford Point Dr., #1746



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 13103 Ashford Point Dr., is listed for $689 / month. The unit has a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

12660 Medfield Dr., #1772




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 12660 Medfield Dr., which is going for $689 / month. The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a fireplace and good natural lighting. (See the full listing here.)
Houston
