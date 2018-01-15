EDUCATION

Young Houstonians compete in 2018's MLK Jr. Oratory Competition

Houston area children give powerful speeches for the MLK Oratory Competition (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The future leaders of America articulated their hopes and dreams for their country Friday as part of the 22nd annual MLK Jr. Oratory competition.

Local fourth and fifth grade students composed and performed their own original three-to-five-minute speeches inside the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ in downtown Houston.

Students were judged on delivery, stage presence and decorum, content interpretation and memorization. This year's topic was "What is your dream for today's world?"

Students from a number of Houston ISD elementary schools took part in the contest, but it was the speech of Tchanori Kone from Gregory-Lincoln Elementary that garnered the top oratory.

Finalists received a monetary award, a participation plaque and other gifts.

ABC13's Melanie Lawson was one of the judges for the competition.

