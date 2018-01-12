EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2930490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators say weather played a role in a crash that sent an 18-wheeler off Highway 59, right on top of another vehicle.

A woman who was trapped inside of her car after an 18-wheeler fell on it, said she's lucky to be alive. The woman told 13 Eyewitness News she was on her way to the grocery store on Thursday afternoon, when she said the truck "fell from the sky."She was trapped inside and scared. About that time a nursing student sprang into action to help a woman whose car was trapped underneath a crashed 18-wheeler on the Highway 59 feeder road.Lori Lowery and her mother just happened to be driving by on University this afternoon when they saw the big rig that flipped off the highway, landing on top of a white Toyota.When her mother slowed down, Lori jumped out of the vehicle and ran to the crushed car. She could see a woman alive inside the Toyota.Lori said the driver's side door was stuck and she couldn't open it.When the 18-wheeler fell, some of the metal split leaving an opening for Lori to get to the back end of the car.She instructed the woman to get out through a broken window."I told her to come through into the back seat, it's going to be okay, we're here for you," Lori said.Lori said amazingly the woman was able to walk after she got out of the car.At that point, a doctor on scene took over, checking the crash victim out.The woman who was in the crash is back home from the hospital, getting some much needed rest.Certainly a heroic story in Sugar Land, and a brave woman who was in the right place at the right time.