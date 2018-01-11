FOOD & DRINK

Mexican cantina sells over-the-top $60 tacos (and you have to buy three!)

DEARBORN, Michigan --
As many people know, tacos are worth every single dollar.

But a Michigan restaurant is offering this Mexican food favorite for one hefty price: $60 a taco.

M Cantina says their ultra-expensive taco features American Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar and black truffles. There's also ice plant leaves and salt from Hawaii, WXYZ-TV reports.

There's also another topping that might have some people feeling a little squeamish-roasted grasshoppers.

If your tastebuds are pushing you into this culinary adventure, you might want to wait for payday.

The restaurant requires you to order them in threes, meaning you'll shell out $180 for this trip to the cantina.

