EMBED >More News Videos Don't bug out! These dishes by Chef Hugo Ortega at Xochi are pretty good.

EMBED >More News Videos Eating insects is a great way to add key nutrients to your diet.

As many people know, tacos are worth every single dollar.But a Michigan restaurant is offering this Mexican food favorite for one hefty price: $60 a taco.M Cantina says their ultra-expensive taco features American Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar and black truffles. There's also ice plant leaves and salt from Hawaii, WXYZ-TV reports There's also another topping that might have some people feeling a little squeamish-roasted grasshoppers.If your tastebuds are pushing you into this culinary adventure, you might want to wait for payday.The restaurant requires you to order them in threes, meaning you'll shell out $180 for this trip to the cantina.