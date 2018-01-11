Some sweet ice treats that can be found at Kroger and other retailers are being recalled over listeria concerns.The Food and Drug Administration reported orange cream and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars are part of the recall. The products made by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation have different branding depending on the store that their being sold.Kroger and Aldi stores are affected.The recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017 and a "best by" date of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.The listeria concerns came up after routine testing revealed the presence of the bacteria in a few ice cream samples. There have been no illnesses reported so far in connection to the products.If you have the affected product, you are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 1-800-333-0805 ext. 2270.