RECALL

Listeria concerns prompt voluntary recall of ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Aldi

EMBED </>More Videos

Ice cream bars sold at Kroger, Aldi under recall (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some sweet ice treats that can be found at Kroger and other retailers are being recalled over listeria concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration reported orange cream and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars are part of the recall. The products made by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation have different branding depending on the store that their being sold.

Kroger and Aldi stores are affected.

LINK: List of stores and brands affected

The recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017 and a "best by" date of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.

The listeria concerns came up after routine testing revealed the presence of the bacteria in a few ice cream samples. There have been no illnesses reported so far in connection to the products.

If you have the affected product, you are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 1-800-333-0805 ext. 2270.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsrecalllisteriau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Target recalls jeans after reports of lacerations
Millions of Texans still driving with potentially deadly airbags
Recall issued for Instant Pot multicooker due to fire hazard
Own a Instant Pot? Reports of overheating prompts investigation
Woman blames dog food for schnauzer's death
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video