Big rig drives off overpass on Hwy 59 in Sugar Land

Driver inside car that was crushed by falling big rig speaks (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
It's incredible everyone survived a wild wreck when a big rig flipped off of Highway 59 at University Boulevard.

Officials told ABC13 that the initial accident involved three vehicles on the highway. According to police, an SUV driving erratically ran into the back of the big rig which jackknifed and hit another car.

18-wheeler plummets off freeway in Sugar Land



The big rig drove off the overpass, landing on another car.



The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the big rig was able to crawl out of the wreckage, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say weather played a role in a crash that sent an 18-wheeler off Highway 59, right on top of another vehicle.


ABC13 talked to a driver who said the back half of her car was also hit.

"I have to count my blessings that my kids were not in the backseat," Karan Singh said.

Nursing student Lori Lowery described how she coaxed a woman to safety after her car was trapped underneath a crashed big rig.

