A city in North Texas is taking the community swimming pool to a whole new level.Epic Waters, billed as a "cruise ship on land," will open this week in Grand Prairie.Funded and owned by the taxpayers of Grand Prairie, the 80,000 square-foot indoor waterpark, with a retractable roof, has 11 waterslides and an outdoor wave pool.The massive waterpark is part of a larger complex which includes a fitness center, theatre, and media center.