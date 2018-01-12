TLC is bringing 'Say Yes to the Prom' initiative to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A few deserving students in Houston will get the chance to say yes to a prom dress, courtesy of TLC.
Say Yes to the Prom will come to Houston on March 22 during the program's tour, in which students in areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey will be treated to all-day shopping events for head-to-toe prom ensembles.
Say Yes to the Prom is an initiative by TLC and Macy's in which the companies grant unforgettable prom experiences to 1,000 academically, high-achieving students across the country.
The lucky prom winners will receive free dresses, tuxedos, accessories and one-on-one styling sessions with Monte Durham from TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta."
Students will also receive a scholarship, internship, and mentorship opportunities through TLC's partnerships with Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation's Careers in Entertainment initiative and the Emma Bowen Foundation.
The Say Yes to the Prom tour will kick off in February in New York City.
