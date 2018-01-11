SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --A 6-year-old boy who survived the Sutherland Springs shooting was the last victim to be released from the hospital.
Ryland Ward returned home Thursday, riding through town on a fire truck. He had been in the hospital for about two months.
Ward was shot several times in the Texas massacre that left 26 dead. It was deemed the worst mass shooting in Texas history.
Volunteer firefighter Rusty Duncan was a first responder that day, and he told ABC News he was the one who found Ryland and pulled him to safety.
Ryland's stepmother, Joann Lookingbill Ward, was among the dead as well as her daughters Brooke, 5, and Emily, 7.
