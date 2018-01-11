COMMUNITY & EVENTS

6-year-old victim in Sutherland Springs church shooting leaves hospital on fire truck

6-year-old victim in church shooting leaves hospital on fire truck, Mayra Moreno reports. (KTRK)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
A 6-year-old boy who survived the Sutherland Springs shooting was the last victim to be released from the hospital.

Ryland Ward returned home Thursday, riding through town on a fire truck. He had been in the hospital for about two months.

Last victim, 6, in Sutherland Springs church shootings leaves hospital.

RELATED: 1st Sunday service held at Sutherland Springs church since attack


Ward was shot several times in the Texas massacre that left 26 dead. It was deemed the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Volunteer firefighter Rusty Duncan was a first responder that day, and he told ABC News he was the one who found Ryland and pulled him to safety.

Ryland's stepmother, Joann Lookingbill Ward, was among the dead as well as her daughters Brooke, 5, and Emily, 7.

1st service held at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs since shooting.

community-eventsdeadly shootingmass shootingtexas newssurvivor storyTexas
