CINCINNATI, Ohio --An Ohio school board member has resigned from his position after jerseys with racist names were used during a recreational basketball game.
The team of high school students also had a sexually suggestive name, the 'wet dream team.'
Kings school board superintendent Tim Ackermann says it's a learning lesson.
"Even though that's a separate organization, they are our students. We do take responsibility to continue to learn from this," said Ackerman.
But for Kerry McKiernan, a Kings school board member, the issue hits close to home.
"My son is on that team, which is tough. I would just say that my son doesn't have a board member. He's got a father," McKiernan told WCPO-TV.
The fallout came after a recreational basketball team was seen wearing jerseys which many consider offensive.
McKiernan apologized, saying he is full of regret. He says he can't make excuses for something that's inexcusable.
"To stand up to prejudice, bigotry, stupidity, in both what we say and how we act, regardless of our age, our position. So again, to whatever degree I'm responsible, I'm very sorry. I could've done more. I could've said more. There's so much to this," McKiernan told the board.
McKiernan continued, "Like all situations, we have to learn from this. We have to be better. And we can. Our children, our students must learn that some things aren't funny. Never."
The Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League says the team has been kicked out of the league. The team was not affiliated with the school district, but the students were all from Kings High School.
