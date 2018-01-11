Representative Brendan Boyle's 'Stable Genius Act' comes almost a week after President Donald Trump responded to claims made in a new book, which raises questions about the President's mental stability.
"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" the President tweeted.
Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
"Today, I introduced the Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act to ensure that Presidential candidates are fit to lead," Boyle tweeted.
The President believes he is a "stable genius." I do not. Today, I introduced the— Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) January 9, 2018
Act to ensure that Presidential candidates are fit to lead. pic.twitter.com/ZalCqySlo8
Trump will have his first known medical exam since taking office this Friday.
