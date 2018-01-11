SOCIETY

14-year-old commits suicide after being bullied

EMBED </>More Videos

14 year old Australian girl commits suicide after being bullied (KTRK)

KATHERINE, Australia --
The tragic suicide of a 14-year-old girl from Australia has sparked a campaign to end online bullying.

It comes as family and friends pay tribute to Amy Everett known as "Dolly," who took her own life last week.
Sky News reports she was a 6-year-old girl whose beaming smile went around the world. Eight years after Amy Everett became the face of iconic hat brand Akubra, her life was tragically cut short.

Her family says her death came after she was subjected to relentless bullying. This week has been an example of how social media should be used. It has also been an example of how it shouldn't be.

Her father posted on Facebook, "If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted."

The family has now started an online campaign to put an end to bullying.

Akubra hats has lent its support: "Bullying of any type is unacceptable," the company posted on Facebook. "Dolly could be anyone's daughter, sister or friend."

Sergeant Nigel Dalton of the Queensland police said, "(Bullying is a) very, very under-reported problem. We need young people to report it to a trusted adult."

Tributes floated in from across the country, including from former prime minister Kevin Rudd.

"This is a tragedy and an obscenity," he said. "Any form of bullying is an assault on our values. And in this young girl's life with lethal effect."

Dolly will be remembered at a funeral service on Friday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybullyinganti-bullyingsuicideu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video