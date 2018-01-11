14-year-old commits suicide after being bullied

KATHERINE, Australia --The tragic suicide of a 14-year-old girl from Australia has sparked a campaign to end online bullying.
It comes as family and friends pay tribute to Amy Everett known as "Dolly," who took her own life last week.
Sky News reports she was a 6-year-old girl whose beaming smile went around the world. Eight years after Amy Everett became the face of iconic hat brand Akubra, her life was tragically cut short.
Her family says her death came after she was subjected to relentless bullying. This week has been an example of how social media should be used. It has also been an example of how it shouldn't be.
Her father posted on Facebook, "If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted."
The family has now started an online campaign to put an end to bullying.
Akubra hats has lent its support: "Bullying of any type is unacceptable," the company posted on Facebook. "Dolly could be anyone's daughter, sister or friend."
Sergeant Nigel Dalton of the Queensland police said, "(Bullying is a) very, very under-reported problem. We need young people to report it to a trusted adult."
Tributes floated in from across the country, including from former prime minister Kevin Rudd.
"This is a tragedy and an obscenity," he said. "Any form of bullying is an assault on our values. And in this young girl's life with lethal effect."
Dolly will be remembered at a funeral service on Friday.
