WEST MONROE, Louisiana --A pit bull mauled a woman to death at a pet motel in West Monroe, Louisiana. The owner of Happy Hounds said they were keeping the dog for the first time.
"This situation is horrific and awful," said Scotty Robinson, President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
Robinson said what others would only tell KNOE-TV off camera. Laura Ray was killed by a pit bull at Happy Hounds Hotel around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The owner, who wouldn't go on camera, says Ray worked there for a while. But she says this was their first time keeping the dog that attacked her.
The kennel owner says the dog's owner signed forms saying the dog was not aggressive.
"That dog should and will be put down. I can guarantee you that," Robinson said.
Robinson says there is an ordinance in place for vicious animals and pets, but it only goes so far.
He said, "We can't tell a business, no you can't board this type of breed, this type of animal or anything like that."
Happy Hounds says the dog's owner told them he had never done anything like this before.
Robinson says there's one thing to remember here.
"We don't have a specific pit bull ordinance ... because they're not all bad," he said.
The dog that attacked Ray was picked up by animal control Wednesday night.
"Anytime a dog attacks, of any breed, it is looked at under a very, very strong microscope," Robinson said.
He says it's important for dog owners to know and be honest about how aggressive their dog is, especially if you plan to bring it out in public or around other animals.
"Put a leash around it, get it out of the truck and if it shows any aggression, any growling, it is immediately separated and it's watched," Robinson said.
Deputies said this is an on-going investigation and they cannot release any specific details on what happened.
Ray leaves behind five children.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff