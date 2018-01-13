HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --"A big smile is good, but a huge smile is great." That's what Avi Oberoi says he hopes customers have on their faces after tasting a DoughCone from his food truck.
The handmade dessert is a baked, cinnamon sugar doughnut cone pastry, which is lined with your choice of Nutella or Biscoff Cookie Butter spread.
Stuffed inside is soft serve vanilla bean ice cream that Oberoi says is made from scratch.
You can choose from a variety of toppings including Oreos, Butterfingers, strawberries, sliced almonds and honey glazed pecans. If you check in on Yelp at the food truck, you'll get a secret topping.
"I wanted to create a product that satisfied foodies but would also be safe enough for people who want to have an adventure in food," Oberoi said. The ice cream is made without eggs and the cone is vegan to be mindful of dietary and religious restrictions, he adds.
Oberoi started "The DoughCone" food truck a little more than a year ago after working as a full-time consultant in technology. Oberoi says he saw an opportunity to take his career down a different path when the oil slump hit Houston a few years ago.
"I can either go in this direction or I can pursue my passion that I've been dreaming about since I was 8 years old," Oberoi said.
Oberoi grew up in a family that he says has been in the food business for the last 70 years. His parents moved to America from Kuwait as refugees of the Gulf War. After hopping from several major cities within a span of two years, his family settled in Houston. Oberoi also credits his parents for inspiring him to start his business.
"Watching my mom and dad being able to impact lives and have a good sense of energy within a community... it was really intoxicating. They've just done such an amazing job of putting things together with a smile," Oberoi said.
Now the 27-year-old is trying to do the same thing with his dessert food truck. According to his company's website, "The DoughCone" is based on a 300-year-old recipe from eastern Europe that Oberoi modified.
He and his team of six operate the truck.
"We just feel really lucky to be doing what we're doing, and we want to be able to keep doing what we're doing. You want extra Nutella, on your cone we got you, if it's going to put a smile on your face," Oberoi said.
"The DoughCone" also offers catering services. But if you just want to walk up for a treat, check their hours and location on Yelp.
For those who want to give their sweet tooth a break, Oberoi says they're experimenting with a savory option that could include a Parmesan cone or raclette, a Swiss cheese.
Whatever they choose to do, Oberoi says they're up for the challenge.
"Tell us what you want. Let's figure out how to do this together," Oberoi said. "The favorite part of my job is just seeing how excited people get. We have customers who make it easy to love what you do."
See more menu options on "The DoughCone" website.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff