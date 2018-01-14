HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.
Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth. Some even cook the pods in frying pans and bite into them.
The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.
Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.
A warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says putting the pods into your mouth can cause them to dissolve quickly, releasing highly concentrated toxic contents.
If you come in contact with the chemicals, immediately call Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff