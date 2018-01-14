VIRAL

Concerns over new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning about new viral challenge involving Tide pods (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.

Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth. Some even cook the pods in frying pans and bite into them.

The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.

Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.

A warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says putting the pods into your mouth can cause them to dissolve quickly, releasing highly concentrated toxic contents.

If you come in contact with the chemicals, immediately call Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthsocietyviralbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL
Man's fake police selfie stirs uproar on social media
Walmart locks up detergent pods after viral challenge
Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
JJ Watt responds to adult cake maker questioning Harvey relief money
18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny
More viral
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video