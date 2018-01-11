Boy found dead in elementary school bathroom

HEREFORD, Arizona (KTRK) --
Deputies say they found a 14-year-old boy shot dead inside a bathroom Tuesday morning at the Coronado Elementary School in southern Arizona.

The district initially placed the school on lockdown after reports of an active shooter. When authorities arrived, they discovered the boy's body.

The death was being investigated as a homicide, though authorities were not actively searching for a suspect. On Wednesday, officials posted an update on the investigation to Facebook saying the boy committed suicide.

"This incident was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the 14-year-old 8th grader. The weapon was recovered and has been identified as belonging to a family member," the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said in a post.

No one else was injured.

