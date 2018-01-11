PETS & ANIMALS

Family searches for answers after dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 10, 2018 (WPVI)

By
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey --
The DiNapoli family dropped their dog, Scruffles, at the Flemington, N.J. PetSmart on the morning of December 28; an hour later, Scruffles was dead.

Now the family wants answers, and we've learned it's not the only dog that died after a grooming at this location.

Scruffles, an English Bulldog, walked into the Flemington, N.J. PetSmart a healthy, happy dog. A description echoed to Action News by the family's veterinarian.

Then Scruffles' owner Danielle DiNapoli said Petsmart called and said Scruffles was on the way to a Flemington vet hospital.

"They gave me the news that my baby was dead upon arrival," said Danielle DiNapoli of Lambertville, N.J., "[They] tried to do CPR but they couldn't bring her back."

DiNapoli claims no one from PetSmart was there to answer any questions or to say why her dog died.

"They dropped her off like a pizza," said DiNapoli. "They left her dead."

Action News has learned another dog, according to its owner, became lethargic while being groomed at the same location a week prior and collapsed and died two days later.

A third dog was reportedly injured there in late December.

On a Facebook page the DiNapoli's set up, 'Justice for Scruffles,' they and scores of others detail similar experiences at other PetSmart locations around the country.

The NJ Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating. The family says investigators told them this:

"The information they gave him was my dog was in a dryer. You are not supposed to put bulldogs in there and he collapsed. That's what they told him."

PetSmart refused an on-camera interview. They did, however, release two statements acknowledging the incidents at the Flemington PetSmart. The company denied any wrongdoing.

The statements read, in part:

"Our policies and procedures were followed....we believe these incidents to be unrelated. Our thoughts remain with the pet parents during this difficult time."

The family just wants others to be aware of the incidents.

"It's just a terrible story," said Tom DiNapoli. "But we are just hoping other people don't have to deal with this."

A necropsy is being conducted on Scruffles.

The hope is when that is complete, the family might get the answers they want so badly.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video