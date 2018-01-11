If you are participating in the Chevron Houston Marathon or the Aramco Half Marathon on Sunday, you can ride METRORail free, if you wear your race bib!Riders should expect delays along the light rail lines.Service along the Redline will be suspended from Preston to the University of Houston, downtown from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.Additionally, service will be suspended at the Main Street Square Station from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.Expect additional delays on the METRORail green and purple lines from 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.According to METRO, "Service will be suspended between the Main Street Square Station northbound and southbound platforms, between McKinney Street and Lamar Street. To continue the trip at no additional charge, customers will exit at either Main Street Square Station platform and proceed one block to the other platform in the direction they are traveling."