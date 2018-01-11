CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Avoid Chevron Houston Marathon traffic by riding METRORail for free

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're participating in the Houston Chevron Marathon catch a free ride with METROrail and avoid traffic. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are participating in the Chevron Houston Marathon or the Aramco Half Marathon on Sunday, you can ride METRORail free, if you wear your race bib!

Riders should expect delays along the light rail lines.

Service along the Redline will be suspended from Preston to the University of Houston, downtown from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Additionally, service will be suspended at the Main Street Square Station from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Expect additional delays on the METRORail green and purple lines from 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

According to METRO, "Service will be suspended between the Main Street Square Station northbound and southbound platforms, between McKinney Street and Lamar Street. To continue the trip at no additional charge, customers will exit at either Main Street Square Station platform and proceed one block to the other platform in the direction they are traveling."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelchevron houston marathonmetrofree stuffmarathonsrunningHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Finish Line: Stories from the Chevron Houston Marathon
Drunk driving victim uses marathon to help others
Runners cross ABB 5K finish line Saturday
Marathon weekend emotional one for double-amputee
Fast finishes for marathon and half marathon
More chevron houston marathon
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video