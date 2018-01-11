EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2927914" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Northbrook HS sends warning about attempted abduction of two students

Police are looking for two men who targeted young female students in Spring Branch as they were walking to school.One incident was reported this morning, the other Wednesday morning.Yesterday, two female students were confronted by the same suspect within a few minutes of each other near Northbrook High School."The man grabbed the victim's buttocks, and she pulled away, " said Capt D C Angelo, with HPD's Special Victims Division. "A bit later, the same suspect and the same M.O. He grabbed that student's buttocks, and she screamed and ran away."The suspect left in a white SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango. For now, police consider it an assault, rather than an attempted abduction.This morning, an incident was reported near Springwoods Middle School, when two female students reported a man exposed himself to them."They said he called them over," said Spring Branch ISD police chief D.B. Dareing. "They ran away and reported it to the school. They did the right thing."Houston police and the school district have increased uniformed patrols in the area.The victims will be interviewed by investigators Friday.Houston Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the suspects' arrests.