Detroit man allegedly lived with girlfriend's body for a month

Neighbors said they thought something strange was going on inside David Hall's home before the woman's body was found inside the home. (KTRK)

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
A man is facing charges after investigators said he was found living with his girlfriend's corpse for at least a month.

David Hall's neighbors thought it was strange he would keep a window open in the frigid temperatures that swept Detroit in December, WXYZ reported.

"My husband was like, 'Why is that window open?' and I was like, 'I don't know, it's the dead of winter, that's odd," Catriana Baker said.

Then during the final hours of 2017, police were asked to check on the house by the landlord.

On New Year's Eve, investigators found the body of 56-year-old Kandace Simmons inside one of the bedrooms.

Lt. John Wall with the Monroe Police Department said Simmons was dead for at least a month, but they believe natural causes were likely because neighbors said she was suffering from health problems.

"Things like this are shocking," Wall said. "You don't see these type of things on a regular basis."

The big question now: why didn't Hall call police?

"I think maybe the fact that he had warrants out for his arrest," Wall said.

Police said one warrant was for domestic violence related to Simmons.

Hall is charged with concealing the death of an individual and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Police do not believe foul play was involved, but they are not ruling it out until they receive a medical examiner's report.

