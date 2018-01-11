Investigators say four robbery suspects led Tomball police in a chase on the North Freeway after holding up cell phone store employees at gunpoint.Deputies say all four men were arrested after crashing their vehicle into another car just north of FM 1960 at I-45.Tomball 911 dispatchers received a call about a robbery at the Sprint Store on FM 2920 around 7:41 p.m.A store employee was able to give officers a good description of the suspect's light blue Hyundai, even providing investigators with a partial license plate.That good tip led officers to find the suspects shortly after, but when police tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspects hit the gas in an attempt to get away.At one point, officers said the suspects could be seen throwing stolen cell phones out the window of their getaway vehicle.Deputies said Tomball police pursued the suspects southbound on I-45 before they crashed the Hyundai into another car. Two men were taken into custody immediately, but two others ran on foot.Investigators said those two men were found hiding inside a Hilton hotel just off the North Freeway.The suspects were checked out by EMS before they were taken in for booking. The driver of the car they crashed into is expected to be okay.An eyewitness said she watched as deputies rounded up the suspects at the hotel."They came in. They just came in with the dog and everything, SWAT, all of that. The guy came out the elevator, he knew he was already caught. So he held his hands up," she said. "He immediately got on the floor, and they immediately had their guns drawn, and he was immediately arrested without incident."Investigators said they are still trying to identify the suspects and could not tell us their ages.