Aerial tour shows widespread devastation mudflows caused in S. California

EMBED </>More Videos

Homes throughout Montecito were buried in mud after a storm that hit early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (KABC)

By
MONTECITO, California --
An aerial tour of the mud damage in Montecito shows just how widespread and destructive this week's storm was to the seaside community.

Homes, cars and freeways are buried in mud, rocks and debris.

Mud poured through the front doors of homes, tossing cars around like toys.

The historic Montecito Inn, built in the 1920s, sits surrounded by a lake of mud.

All the mud came down from barren hillsides, stripped bare by last year's wildfires.

It rumbled downhill in a thick wall that picked up and carried boulders the size of cars, burying entire homes.

For one home, all that can be seen is a chimney sticking up out of the muck.

The mud also seeped into a country club and took over a golf course.

Now that the rain is gone, ground crews are working on digging out the town.

They're trying to repair damaged railroad tracks.

And a lengthy stretch of the 101 Freeway remains shut down, covered in mud. Crews are trying to clean up the mess, one tractor bucket at a time, but Caltrans believes the freeway won't reopen until at least Friday if not later.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
mudslideflash floodingfloodingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video