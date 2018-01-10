SPORTS

Top college football coaches attend Bear Bryant Award show in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The top college football coaches in the country arrived in Houston for the annual Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award show.

Finalists for the award include Paul Chryst from the University of Wisconsin, USC's Clay Helton, former UCF (now Nebraska) head coach Scott Frost, Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Jeff Monken from Army, UGA's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Coaching legend Steve Spurrier was the recipient of the Bear Bryant 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.


