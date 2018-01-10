Deputies in Montgomery County say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he stabbed a male relative at school.Investigators said they were called to White Oak Middle School in Porter around 4 p.m. after two 13-year-old boys got into a fight behind the school.At one point, one of the teens allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen.Deputies said the victim ran to his home a block away from school to tell his mom what happened. He was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The teen suspect was arrested after officers found him at a nearby store.He has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.We do not know why the two boys were fighting. Deputies are continuing their investigation.