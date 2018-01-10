REAL ESTATE

Renting In Greater Uptown: What Will $1,100 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,100 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer.

3300 Sage Rd., #C241




Listed at $1,070 / month, this 663-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3300 Sage Rd. (at W Alabama Street). In the furnished unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, garden access and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a private jogging trail, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2400 Fountain View Dr., #2139




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2400 Fountain View Dr. It's listed for $1,030 / month. The building has plenty of greenery and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and good closet space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3363 McCue Rd., #C218




Here's a 659-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3363 McCue Rd. (at Richmond Avenue), which is going for $1,029 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

5333 Richmond Ave., #13




Located at 5333 Richmond Ave., here's a 686-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,000/ month. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
