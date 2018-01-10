FOOD & DRINK

New Eldridge/West Oaks Spot 'Twisted Turban' Opens Its Doors

A new Tex-Mex and Indian fusion spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2838 S. Hwy 6. in Eldridge/West Oaks, the newcomer is called Twisted Turban.

Indian cuisine may not be the most obvious choice to pair with Tex-Mex, but this newcomer is doing just that to "create delicious dishes from the best of both worlds."

On the menu, expect to see Indian-influenced takes on Tex-Mex classics. There are tacos, called "Twisted Tacos" with chicken boti, carrot slaw, tamarind chutney, and cool raita on a warm paratha (flatbread), while the "Turban Taco" brings together braised beef, mango salsa and drizzled in a "secret turban sauce."

There are a la carte items as well, like chicken boti bites with mint cilantro chutney; tater tots covered in cheese with a choice of chicken or beef; and cheese nachos.

Rounding things out are an array of salads, burgers, and lobster mac and cheese, too. (You can check out the menu here.)

Twisted Turban has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Sania S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 29th, said: "Amazing food, and has good spicy and non-spicy options! Desserts are yummy as well."

Yelper Natalie C. added: "Really good food. Very spicy! I got the turban tacos with mango salsa and and the chicken boti."

And Kazim M. said: "Great food and great customer service! Order the Turban burger...they cooked the beef perfectly. It came out a little late, but they gave me a complimentary dessert for it! Going to come back."

Head on over to check it out: Twisted Turban is open Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-11:30pm and Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10:30am-9:30pm. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Houston
