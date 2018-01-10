Today's Top Stories
Master the run: Follow the race with the Houston Marathon ambassadors
Chevron Houston Marathon (KTRK)
KTRK
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Chevron Houston Marathon is rapidly approaching and you can follow every step of the marathon with the race ambassadors.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
