HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We first introduced you to Diana Platas in September when her home was gutted because of Hurricane Harvey and her chances of staying in the U.S. were slim.
Eyewitness News paid her another visit Wednesday. It was clear to see her home and her hopes were renewed.
"Finally to hear this is a sign of hope, light at the end of the tunnel," said Diana Platas, a young undocumented woman with hopes of becoming a lawyer.
On Wednesday, a federal judge from California blocked the Trump administration from ending the DACA program that has allowed her to stay in the U.S. with a work permit but her time is quickly coming to an end.
"It's scary because you know I only have a 100-something days to renew my DACA so this would be the prime moment to apply," she said.
The organization FIEL said Dreamers need to wait for the Department of Homeland Security to announce when, and if, it will be taking renewal applications. In the meantime, it advises Dreamers to be cautious of scams, and just like having a fire escape plan, Dreamers need to have a deportation plan.
"President Trump has a history of being able to negotiate his way through tricky situations," said Vlad Davidiuk, Communications Director with the Harris County Republican Party.
The Harris County Republican Party is confident both parties will come to an agreement. One that will put Dreamers' fears at ease and come with border security.
"Republicans now have the opportunity to provide a solution to those people where Democrats failed," said Davidiuk.
Until that happens, the young undocumented woman said the fight is far from over.
"Just like the way the women protested for their rights, we're gonna keep pushing for the Dream Act and something more permanent for all of us," said Platas.
FIEL encourages all Dreamers and families to attend its 'Know your Rights' workshop on Jan. 13 at 12:00 p.m. at Iglesia Amor y Restauracion, which is located at 11929 East Freeway.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff