Investigators say a peace officer battling cancer lost more than $90,000 in just two days after his identity was stolen.Now the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office needs your help putting the suspected thief behind bars.Investigators on the west side say the thief used a fraudulent debit card to buy donuts, gas, but most of the time, making ATM withdrawals to buy money orders all across our area from Katy to Houston to Sugar Land and beyond.Deputy constables said they are desperately hoping to solve the crime to get justice for the victim, a 17-year law enforcement veteran."He opened a home equity line of credit," Constable Ted Heap said. "After that point, it appears our suspect opened an online account from the officer's account."Heap said photos of the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras at the H-E-B store on West Grand Parkway and another H-E-B on Fry Road. The suspect is also accused of using the officer's hard-earned cash at Kroger and Walmart stores in Richmond, Cypress and Spring.If you know who this suspect is or his whereabouts, call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case.