Police: Teen ran drug-dealing operation from bedroom window with mother's permission

HAVERHILL, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old high school student is accused of running a 24-hour drug operation out of her bedroom window.

Police told WFXT that the girl was selling drugs with her mother's consent.

Neighbors said that people would walk up the back stairs of the home and make the exchange.

"To happen in your own building. I sleep in the back with my son, to know they were coming up the back there and drugs were being bought, it is kind of disturbing," Tanya Silva said.

Court documents allege that the girl's mother, 37-year-old Heather Vittorioso, told narcotics detectives "...she knew that (daughter) was selling weed but had no idea about anything else."

Investigators said they not only found marijuana, but also cocaine, fentanyl, two unlicensed guns and ammunition in the third-floor apartment.

Police also seized $1,069 in cash, WFXT reported.

Vittorioso was arraigned on Monday and is due in court for a probable cause hearing in February.


