Human remains found inside shed at La Porte city golf course

A golf course in La Porte was searched after human remains were found this morning.

La Porte police are working to identify a person whose remains were found inside a storage shed at the city's golf course.The investigation began around 8 a.m., after the human remains were found wrapped in a blanket and a tarp at the Bay Forest Golf Course.Officers at the scene were able to trace the body back to a storage unit at the Spencer Mini Storage on Spencer Highway.They say the body was originally stored there before being moved to the shed at the golf course.Golfers who were teeing off said they had no idea any of this was going on until they saw police officers arrive.Right now, investigators said there are no suspects, but they are talking to everyone at the golf course and the person who rented the storage unit.Police said they want to find out who this person was, and are trying to figure out if they were killed.Investigators believe the person was an adult, but have no other clues on their identity.If you have any information on this case, call La Porte police.