Mom records heartfelt message for her son before giving him up for adoption

Mother records heartfelt message for her son before giving him up for adoption. (KTRK)

A Utah woman who decided to give her newborn son up for adoption recorded an emotional video before his placement, so he would never doubt how much she loved him.

Hannah Mongie's son was born on March 21, 2016. She shared the video almost two years later on Jan. 2, 2018.

In the video, Mongie explained to her son, Taggart, how she met his father, who died shortly after her eight-week pregnancy scan.

She said decided to record the video instead of writing a letter to Taggart, because "it's real and it's in the moment."

On YouTube, Mongie wrote, "I hope anyone who watches this will be able to gain a new perspective on what the birth mom goes through when she places her child for adoption. It is the FARTHEST thing from a heartless act. It shows the definition of love. To love someone this much is to give away your happiness for them."



Mongie was able to arrange an open adoption for Taggart with a couple that now lives only 10 minutes from her home.

