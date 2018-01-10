Mom and her boyfriend captured in murder of 4-year-old girl

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KTRK) --
A mother and her boyfriend have been captured in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Michigan.

On New Year's Day, Gabby Barrett was found at her home in Sumpter Township.

She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital. Officials ruled her death ruled a homicide with evidence of multiple traumatic injuries, including burns all over her extremities, WXYZ reported.

Investigators have charged Gabby's mother, 24-year-old Candice Diaz, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Fields. The two are facing charges on four counts, including murder, torture and child abuse.

The girl's father told WXYZ that he never saw Diaz harm the child.

"Do I think she did it? To be honest with you, no. I think she had something to do with it but I think it was her boyfriend that actually abused them," said Barrett.

The US Marshals assisted Sumpter Township police in the search for the couple.


