A mother and her boyfriend have been captured in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Michigan.On New Year's Day, Gabby Barrett was found at her home in Sumpter Township.She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital. Officials ruled her death ruled a homicide with evidence of multiple traumatic injuries, including burns all over her extremities, WXYZ reported Investigators have charged Gabby's mother, 24-year-old Candice Diaz, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Fields. The two are facing charges on four counts, including murder, torture and child abuse.The girl's father told WXYZ that he never saw Diaz harm the child."Do I think she did it? To be honest with you, no. I think she had something to do with it but I think it was her boyfriend that actually abused them," said Barrett.The US Marshals assisted Sumpter Township police in the search for the couple.