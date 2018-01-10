SPORTS

Basketball team kicked out of league for racist jerseys

EMBED </>More Videos

Team kicked out of league because of names on jerseys (KTRK)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) --
An Ohio youth basketball team has been dismissed from their league after wearing jerseys with racist names on them.

WXIX reports the team was part of the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League, playing a game at a public school when parents noticed the names on the back of the players' jerseys.

The players' fake names included "Knee Grow," and "C**n," and the name of the team itself was a sexually explicit term.

League officials shut down the game.

The coach of the team released a statement saying, "We sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by the jerseys."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsbasketballracismu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video