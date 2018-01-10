Basketball team kicked out of league for racist jerseys

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) --An Ohio youth basketball team has been dismissed from their league after wearing jerseys with racist names on them.
WXIX reports the team was part of the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League, playing a game at a public school when parents noticed the names on the back of the players' jerseys.
The players' fake names included "Knee Grow," and "C**n," and the name of the team itself was a sexually explicit term.
League officials shut down the game.
The coach of the team released a statement saying, "We sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by the jerseys."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff