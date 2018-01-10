Do you own a Chevy truck? If you do, Harris County Precinct 2 deputies say to write your name on your tires.It sounds odd, but this simple step may prevent you from being the next target of a tire and rim theft ring.For the last 14 months, investigators say four to six men have stolen tires and rims on 31 Chevy trucks parked at homes or apartments in southeast Houston. They hit three to four residences a night and can remove the wheels in as little as two minutes -- even if there are theft prevention locks.Surveillance video from Dec. 18, 2017 shows two men stealing tires from a house on Windy Spring Lane at approximately 4:00 a.m. The suspects are seen on camera approaching the truck, removing the tires, then running. Precinct 2 released two composite sketches based on the footage.The criminals could be linked to as many as 100 thefts.Detectives say it started happening more and more after Hurricane Harvey. They're not sure why, but suspect it could have something to do with reselling tires and rims to people whose trucks flooded.Deputy Dwayne Pacifico says tires and rims don't have serial numbers on them so it's difficult to track down the stolen ones."Put your name on it. Put your address on it. Put some kind of mark on there that identifies it in relation to you," Pacifico said.If your wheels from your truck have been stolen in the last year, investigators want to hear from you.If you recognize the men in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. As always, your tip is anonymous. You could receive up to $5,000 if an arrest is made based on your information.