Jason's Deli warns customers of possible data breach

Jason's Deli is warning customers of a data breach.

The Texas-based deli chain said it was notified on Dec. 22 by "payment processors - the organizations that manage the electronic connections between Jason's Deli locations and payment card issuers - that MasterCard security personnel had informed it that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web," and that an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."

The company said the management team "immediately activated" a response plan and is examining whether a breach actually took place, the extent of it and whether there is a continuing threat.

The popular eatery said customers should monitor their payment card accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Those with questions can contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or (409) 838-1976.


