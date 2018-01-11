Four teens accused of handing out Jolly Ranchers laced with pot at a Maine high school now face aggravated drug trafficking charges.Police say, Adam Bradshaw, 19, of Ellsworth, Maine, bought the candies at a medical marijuana dispensary and gave them to three students.Ellsworth police Chief Glenn Moshier says he fears this will become more commonplace when retail marijuana stores open up.Although the pot was purchased legally, when transferred to a juvenile, it constitutes drug trafficking.