Dunkin' Donuts wants to be bigger than Starbucks

A Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks on every corner? That could be the case if a bold plan by Dunkin' comes true.

Dunkin Donuts wants to open 9,000 new stores in the U.S., doubling the number they currently have. That would make Dunkin' Donuts more ubiquitous than Starbucks, which has nearly 14,000 U.S. stores.

The plan follows the company's announcement last summer that it was actually slowing down expansions. It appears Dunkin's idea was to scale down and refine its concept to facilitate new growth. No time frame was given for the launching of the new stores.

