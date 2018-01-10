US 101, SR 33 and SR 150 all CLOSED due to flooding, mud, debris flow and downed wires - AVOID AREA. I-5 over “The Grapevine” is the alternate route for the Central Coast this morning. @CaltransDist7 @CHP_Ventura @CHP_SantaBarb @VCFD @VCPublicWorks @VENTURASHERIFF @CHPsouthern https://t.co/Md2gTUENk0