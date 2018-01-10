Despite the warnings about how dangerous firing weapons randomly is, many people continue to do it and post their actions on social media.In the Houston area alone, there have been several cases over the last few months of people who have either been arrested or are wanted for these types of shootings.A man was arrested for firing a handgun in the Heights and posting it on Snapchat. Edwin Ospino, 22, is accused of shooting in Cottage Grove Park back on November 16.Investigators identified the handgun used in the Snapchat video as a .40 caliber Glock. Ospino was charged with deadly conduct and discharging a firearm into a building or vehicle.A woman will spend the next five years in prison after she admitted to opening fire outside a moving vehicle and recording it on Snapchat.Sierra Tarbutton was with Michael "Money Mike" Cuellar when the incident happened on Memorial Drive in September. Tarbutton was arrested Oct. 2. Cuellar turned himself in the next day. He then posted bond. His case is still pending.On New Year's Eve, a Snapchat video surfaced showing a person firing a gun in a location identified as the Pelican Harbour subdivision in Texas City. Police believe this was a case of celebratory gunfire.At last check, no one has been caught in the case, but the Texas City Police Department is actively investigating.A man was arrested and charged after police say he was posing with a pistol when the weapon somehow fired, hitting his 16-year-old girlfriend on January 5. Officials say she was taking photos and recording video of 18-year-old Ezra Carter for Snapchat.Carter has been charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The girl is recovering.A man arrested for two robberies was initially wanted after he was allegedly seen in a Snapchat video shooting a pistol out the window of his car while he was driving.Mason Kirby Gray, 20, has been charged in two aggravated robberies. The video he's accused of being in was posted on the Youtube page of the Harris County Sheriff's Office in December.