HISD introducing new start times for 2018-2019 school year

HISD is standardizing its start times for the 2018-2019 school year. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Independent School District will introduce new start times for the 2018-2019 school year.

Instead of the 67 different start times the district has now, the start times will all be standardized.

Beginning in the fall, these will be the start/dismissal times:

7:30 a.m. - 2:50 p.m. for elementary schools and K-8 campuses
8:30 a.m. - 3:50 p.m. for all secondary campuses (middle school, high school, and grade 6-12 campuses)

HISD says that any specialty campuses with alternative start/dismissal times will communicate those changes directly. According to the district, the new times will allow it to "better deliver efficient, reliable, and affordable transportation to our students."

The district surveyed parents and principals in October for input on the start times.

Right now, the amount of different start times HISD has is the highest in the state.

HISD the largest school district in Texas with more than 215,000 students.

