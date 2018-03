A Texas soldier killed during World War II will be laid to rest at the VA National Cemetery in Houston Wednesday.The body of Army Pfc. Lonnie Eichelberger arrived in Houston Tuesday. He was only recently identified through dental records after his body was disinterred from an Italian cemetery in 2016.Eichelberger was from Waco.He was a member of the only African-American division of the U.S. Army to fight in Europe in World War II.