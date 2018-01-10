FAMILY & PARENTING

Divorced couple's fight over frozen embryos goes to Colorado Supreme Court

EMBED </>More Videos

Divorced couple's fight over frozen embryos ends up at Colorado Supreme Court (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado --
A couple's custody battle over their embryos is headed to the Colorado Supreme Court.

Mandy and Drake Rooks married in 2002. They went to a fertility clinic and had multiple embryos cryogenically frozen, but didn't specify what happens to them.

"They signed the boxes that said, 'If we actually get divorced, we want the court to decide for us,'" explained James Giese, attorney for Drake.

That's how the case ended up at the state supreme court.

Mandy likens the in vitro procedure to conceiving naturally and says the father made his decision when the eggs were fertilized.

Mandy's attorney, Katayoun Donnelly, asked, "Does mom have more than one kid? Is she going to be able to have more kids? Can they economically be able to afford the kids?"

This court brief sites a similar case in Massachusetts, which involved a signed form stating if the parties separated, the embryos would return to the mother. That court did not want to compel a person to become a parent against their will, saying "forced procreation is not an area amendable to judicial enforcement."

It's yet to be seen if the Colorado high court agrees.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familyfertilityu.s. & worldcustodyparentingpoliticscourt caseColorado
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video