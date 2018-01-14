HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon takes place this Sunday, and if you are planning to get behind the wheel, make sure your route is not blocked off.
Dozens of major streets around the Houston area will be blocked for the full or half marathons.
Streets close at 6 a.m., and re-open gradually as runners finish the race. Most streets are expected to be open by 2 p.m.
The following streets are some of the most heavily-traveled corridors in Houston affected by the race:
- Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)
- West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby
- Kirby (northbound from Inwood to San Felipe, and southbound from San Felipe to Bissonnet
- Post Oak Boulevard northbound from Richmond to San Felipe
- Memorial Drive (westbound from Chimney Rock to 610, and eastbound from 610 to Shepherd)
- Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby
- Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain
- Montrose (southbound from Bissonnet to Dallas, and northbound from Dallas to Allen Parkway)
- Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk
- Congress from Crawford to Smith
- Smith from Congress to Franklin
Don't forget, if you are looking for a fast way to get around town, use the freeway system rather than surface streets.
For a complete list of street closures: http://www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com/race-weekend/street-closures/
