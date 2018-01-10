Conroe woman paralyzed after attack at apartment

A 19-year-old Conroe woman is being treated in Houston after she was allegedly attacked, by mistake, at her apartment.Jamie Richards-Hogland is a student at Tarleton State University. She got a knock at the door a few weeks ago. She didn't see anyone, so she opened it to check outside.That's when her family said a man in a Halloween mask shot her in the face.Richards-Hogland is now paralyzed from the shoulders down.The man accused of shooting her is Shawn Patrick Layton. He was arrested days later.Police said he was at the wrong apartment and was actually looking for a man in another building.Layton was allegedly upset over a drug deal.