Couple in their 70s helps each other lose nearly 400 pounds

A couple in their seventies helped each other lose nearly 400 pounds. (KTRK)

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina --
It's widely known that it can be easier to achieve a goal with the help of loved ones, and one North Carolina couple is showing the world just how powerful the buddy system can be.

Becky and Donnie Hensley, both in their 70s, are now perfectly healthy, but it wasn't always that way.

Years ago, the couple weighed roughly 370 pounds each.

Becky said she could barely walk around and needed a divine intervention.

"I was praying, and the Lord spoke to me, and said, 'Go find Donnie, and ask him to go to Weight Watchers with you,'" she told WLOS.

Seven years later, the pair has slimmed down. Donnie lost 165 pounds and Becky lost 208 pounds.





"It hurts me when I see folks that are big like this because it's just been such a tremendous journey that God has blessed," Becky said.

"I can't imagine going back and being that big," added Donnie.

They said they did it through love, support, and of course, motivation.

They gained confidence as they shed the pounds by changing their diet and going to the gym for the first time.

"I still say scriptures when I'm walking," Becky said. "I am so thankful to be able to walk."

Oprah and Weight Watchers both took notice, featuring them online to motivate others.

But for the happier, lighter couple, it's not about what they lost but what they've gained.

"My husband and I have a much better lifestyle now. We have fun with different recipes. Also, more fun smooching," Becky said.

She also has some advice.

"Patience and persistence will pay off. Nobody is perfect, we're not perfect. Sometimes we go to parties, and we may eat too much, we may eat things we shouldn't eat. Once in a while it doesn't hurt you," Becky adds.

The Hensleys are still hitting the gym and still go to Weight Watchers. Their goal now is to maintain the weight loss.

