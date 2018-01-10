SOHO, Manhattan --The NYPD is searching for the suspect who slashed a man during an attempted robbery on a Manhattan subway train Tuesday morning.
It happened near the Spring Street station in SoHo around 4:45 a.m.
Police say a man tried to grab 26-year-old Gabriel Torres' wallet while he was sleeping.
Torres got into a scuffle with the suspect, and that's when authorities say he was slashed across his face.
He was taken to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The suspect fled the scene, possibly on a subway train.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff