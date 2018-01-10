The NYPD is searching for the suspect who slashed a man during an attempted robbery on a Manhattan subway train Tuesday morning.It happened near the Spring Street station in SoHo around 4:45 a.m.Police say a man tried to grab 26-year-old Gabriel Torres' wallet while he was sleeping.Torres got into a scuffle with the suspect, and that's when authorities say he was slashed across his face.He was taken to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.The suspect fled the scene, possibly on a subway train.