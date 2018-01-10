Federal judge temporarily blocks president's decision to end DACA

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked President Trump's decision to end a program that protected young immigrants from deportation.
In September, the administration announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would end this March.
The program protects some 800,000 young immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children by their parents.
However, the judge's ruling means the government is still required to accept renewal applications, but no new applications.
President Trump held a meeting Tuesday with democrats and republicans to try to come to an agreement on DACA and border security.
Meetings at the White House are expected to continue Wednesday.
The organization FIEL and supporters of DACA also plan to hold a press conference about the decision Wednesday at 10 a.m. at FIEL Headquarters on 6610 Harwin in Houston.
"We will need to move forward and continue to push for real long-term, permanent solutions since we cannot rely on a temporary program or the courts," said Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director of FIEL Houston.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
politicsdacaimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world