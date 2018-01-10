POLITICS

Federal judge temporarily blocks president's decision to end DACA

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeff Ehling has the latest on a federal judge's decision to temporarily block Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA. (KTRK)

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked President Trump's decision to end a program that protected young immigrants from deportation.

In September, the administration announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would end this March.

The program protects some 800,000 young immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children by their parents.

However, the judge's ruling means the government is still required to accept renewal applications, but no new applications.

President Trump held a meeting Tuesday with democrats and republicans to try to come to an agreement on DACA and border security.

Meetings at the White House are expected to continue Wednesday.

The organization FIEL and supporters of DACA also plan to hold a press conference about the decision Wednesday at 10 a.m. at FIEL Headquarters on 6610 Harwin in Houston.

"We will need to move forward and continue to push for real long-term, permanent solutions since we cannot rely on a temporary program or the courts," said Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director of FIEL Houston.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video